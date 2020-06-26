WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's SmackDown was not the show we have grown used to during the coronavirus pandemic, and the main reason why it was different had to do with several talents testing positive for the virus.

Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble have confirmed they were among those who tested positive.

Since WWE was unable to film a regular episode worth of content, it opted to capitalize on the attention The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary received by replaying his Boneyard match from WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

WWE did announce an intercontinental title match between Drew Gulak and Styles earlier this week before making the webpage unavailable.

Let's look at what WWE did on this week's SmackDown.