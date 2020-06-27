Patriots Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton and Joe Thuney's Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All signs point to the New England Patriots rolling with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham in 2020. While this might not be the most exciting development for Patriots fans—especially with Tom Brady continuing his career elsewhere—it's probably the best direction New England could take.

At this point in the offseason, the Patriots are woefully short on alternatives—and short on cap space. According to Spotrac, New England has just under $2 million in cap space.

Even if the Patriots wanted to add a quarterback more than three months after the start of free agency, their options would be limited to low-end backups willing to take close to the league minimum. This leads us to former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and why he's probably not riding in to save New England this season.

Newton's name has been tossed around media circles as a potential replacement for Brady, and according to ESPN, the two sides may have already had discussions. As of mid-June, the Patriots remained the betting favorites to sign Newton, per DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston).

However, it appears that if the Patriots are looking for a backup and/or a mentor to Stidham, Newton isn't going to fit the role.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, these aren't roles in which Newton is interested:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"For what it's worth, Newton has told people that he's not looking to go to a place as a firm No. 2 or in a mentoring type of role for a younger quarterback—and for obvious reasons. He still believes he can play, and that he is a starter. And as such, he's willing to wait for the right opportunity, which makes his signing date pretty unpredictable."

While it's possible the Patriots might be able to convince Newton to play placeholder for a season or two while Stidham is groomed for the starting role, that too feels unlikely. If he believes he is healthy and can be a high-end starter, he'll likely be looking for more commitment from a potential employer.

For now, it fills like free-agents like Newton will remain far on the back burner for the Patriots. Though, as ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out, the situation could change if Stidham and/or Brian Hoyer struggle in camp or the preseason.

"I think it shows they have a lot of confidence in Jarrett Stidham, and it doesn't preclude them from picking up a quarterback sometime before camp and bringing in another arm at that point in time," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up.

Patriots, Joe Thuney Not Making Progress on Contract

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

While Stidham appears set to hold down a starting job for the foreseeable future, the same cannot necessarily be said for guard Joe Thuney.

The former North Carolina State standout has been a starter since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft. However, he was also given the franchise tag this offseason and has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation.

NBC Sports' Peter King suggested in April that Thuney could have been among the players traded during the draft. More recently, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles could trade for Thuney as a replacement for the injured Brandon Brooks.

"Would they take a big swing on someone like New England's franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney? Based on what I know...I think they'd at least explore it," Breer wrote. "But, again, that's probably more of a down-the-road contingency thing for now."

Even if New England isn't interested in dealing Thuney this year, there's no guarantee that he'll be around in 2021. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, it's looking increasingly likely that Thuney will lay on the franchise tag this season.

"With the sides no closer to an extension than they were in mid-March, and the coronavirus pandemic leading more teams across the league to be cautious with long-term deals, the odds are highest that Thuney plays on the tag in 2020," Reiss wrote.

The problem for New England is that Thuney has already signed his franchise tender and has claimed the bulk of potential negotiation leverage. He's set to earn roughly $14.8 million this year, second only to Brandon Scherff among guards, according to Spotrac.

Simply put, Thuney has little reason to sign a long-term deal now unless it includes plenty of guaranteed money and a 2020 salary that rivals his pending one.

Playing on the tag and getting another lucrative long-term opportunity may be the most enticing option for Thuney—especially with so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. If New England is no longer a perennial contender, Thuney may prefer to go to a team that is.

Don't expect New England and Thuney to reach an agreement before the end of the offseason.