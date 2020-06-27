MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Rays' Wander Franco, Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The circumstances surrounding the 2020 MLB amateur draft were somewhat unfortunate.

Normally, the draft is scheduled for 40 rounds. This allows all 30 clubs to select from a much wider pool of both prep and college players, while also giving more players the opportunity to realize a dream.

But the coronavirus pandemic has made things anything but normal for the sporting world, including baseball. The draft was shortened to just five rounds this year, robbing potential up-and-coming stars of the chance to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Whereas a number of players missed out, however, top players selected within the past few years suddenly find themselves in position to possibly play at the big-league level this season.

The 2020 campaign will be just 60 games and, in part because of the uncertain future impact of COVID-19, the league is allowing a 60-man "player pool" teams can choose from throughout the season.

These pools will give teams the ability to select top minor leaguers and prospects to add to their roster. It is a good idea, especially considering the fate and structure of the minor leagues are up for grabs, per Michael Baumann of The Ringer.

As a result, some of the top players in the minors—and indeed in this year's draft class—could make their MLB debuts in 2020. This includes the top prospect in the game, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, as well as No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson.

Franco to be Added to Rays' 60-Man Player Pool

The Rays have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, one headlined by a 19-year-old shortstop.

Franco was ranked the No. 1 player in the MLB.com Top 100 Prospect Rankings for 2020, and with good reason. The switch-hitting star tore through Class-A ball last season, slashing .327/.398/.487 with nine homers and 18 stolen bases.

It would be devastating for Franco to lose a year of development after such a promising start to his professional career. But the Rays do not appear relegated to that possibility.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported the Rays will be adding Franco to their 60-man player pool. Given Rays manager Kevin Cash's tendency to exploit his team's depth, it is certainly possible Franco could see action at some point during the season.

Current Rays shortstop Willy Adames is only 24 years old. Adames hit 20 homers last year and is also coming off a strong spring training. But the positional versatility of both Adames and Brandon Lowe (who played second base last year) might open up a spot for Franco to get some at-bats.

Some fans might believe it is a stretch for a 19-year-old to be thrust into action so quickly. Then again, Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto made his debut at that age and already looks like he could be the best player in baseball in a few short years.

The Rays know Franco is the future of the organization. They are allowing themselves the chance to see what the youngster can do in 2020.

Torkelson "Expected" to be on Tigers' 60-Man Roster

Whereas Franco has some seasoning under his belt, Spencer Torkelson has yet to even finalize the terms of his contract, much less get his first professional at-bat.

The Detroit Tigers made the former Arizona State first baseman the top pick in the 2020 draft after Torkelson clubbed 54 homers and slugged .729 in 628 plate appearances with the Sun Devils.

Though Torkelson has yet to sign, Jason Beck of MLB.com reported the Tigers are likely to ink him this week, as the 20-year-old is "expected" to be one of the names on Detroit's 60-man roster.

Beck noted the Tigers have just over $8.44 million remaining in signing bonus money. Torkelson's draft slot is worth just north of $8.4 million, and he figures to shatter the previous bonus record of $8.1 million, set by 2019 top pick Adley Rutschman.

Torkelson played first base throughout his collegiate career, but he was actually announced as a third baseman when the pick was made. Wherever he plays, the Tigers are hoping his prodigious offensive talent will make him a middle-of-the-order guy in the bigs for a long time.

Depending on whether Detroit adds Torkelson to the roster, he might also be making his debut ahead of schedule.

Marlins "Likely" to Include Max Meyer on 60-Man Roster

Torkelson was all but a shoo-in to be taken No. 1 overall in the draft, but the next few picks were slightly more surprising.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the second pick before the Miami Marlins selected the first pitcher, opting for University of Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer.

Both selections were likely made with the hopes these players would sign deals under slot, though Meyer could well be eating innings for Miami's MLB club this season.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Meyer, who currently remains unsigned, is "likely" to be among those named to the Marlins' 60-man player pool. Heyman added the team believes Meyer could be "quick to the majors."

Meyer dominated at Minnesota, finishing his career with a 2.13 ERA and averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 148 frames. The 21-year-old had a strong start to his junior season before COVID-19 intervened, going 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 0.831 WHIP in his first four starts.

The Marlins might as well throw Meyer into the fire. Youngsters Sandy Alcantara and Jordan Yamamoto have looked fairly promising in their early showings, and the Marlins need another arm to fill the void left by the departure of Zac Gallen.

Pitchers tend to move more quickly through the minor league system, anyway. In this unprecedented 2020 season, it seems Meyer could have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at the major league level.

