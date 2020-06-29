Predicting Every MLB Team's Breakout Player for 60-Game 2020 Season

2 of 6

Chicago White Sox: OF Luis Robert

Luis Robert went on a tear from High-A to Triple-A in 2019 and hit a combined .328 with 32 home runs, 36 stolen bases and a 1.001 OPS. Clearly, the 22-year-old Cuban phenom has nothing left to prove in the minors. The Chicago White Sox are nearly ready to transition from rebuilders to contenders, and if Robert can make an impact in the shortened season, he could be the piece who gets them there.

Cleveland Indians: OF Oscar Mercado

Oscar Mercado hit .269 with 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 115 games for the Cleveland Indians in 2019. Cleveland is hoping the 25-year-old, who also posted 10 defensive runs saved in center field, will continue to develop and stabilize an outfield that has been a glaring weakness for a while.

Detroit Tigers: RHP Casey Mize

Right-hander and touted Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize will likely begin the season on the "taxi squad," according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. That's a group of up to 20 minor leaguers who aren't on the 40-man roster but will get practice reps and be available for a call-up. The 23-year-old was the top overall pick in 2018 and posted a 2.55 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 109.1 innings between High-A and Double-A in 2019. He should at least debut for the rebuilding Tigers this season and could do more than that.

Kansas City Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi

You can argue Adalberto Mondesi broke out in 2019, when he hit .263, led the majors with 10 triples and stole 43 bases. But the Kansas City Royals shortstop was limited to just 102 games by a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old should be fully healthy after the long layoff and could cement his status as one of the game's top speedsters this year.

Minnesota Twins: OF Byron Buxton

How long have we waited for Byron Buxton to officially arrive? After being selected second overall in the 2012 draft, the toolsy Minnesota Twins outfielder struggled after his debut in 2015. In 2017, he seemed to put it together with 16 home runs, 29 stolen bases and a Gold Glove for his play in center field. But injuries and inconsistency have limited him to just 115 games in the past two seasons combined. He's still only 26 years old and has all the talent to be a star. We're giving him one final ride on the breakout wagon.