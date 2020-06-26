KSU Football Players Call for Action After Student's George Floyd Comments

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

A group of Kansas State football players have taken a stand in response to a student's offensive tweet about George Floyd.

Jaden McNeil, president of the school's America First Students organization, tweeted on Thursday: "Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!"

Wildcats cornerback Tee Danson vowed not to play, while other players demanded changes be made:

Kansas State president Richard Myers issued a statement announcing an investigation into the situation:

"The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms.

"We are launching an immediate review of the university's options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice."

Earlier this year, Chuck Tanner and Devin Burghart of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights wrote an article detailing McNeil's history and involvement with white nationalist organizations.

Per the America First Students credo, it is a "conservative organization defined by our support for closed borders, traditional families, the American worker and Christian values." It also vowed to defend "America against globalism, affirming the vision laid out by President Trump in his inaugural address."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Kansas State football players join a growing list of student-athletes at schools across the country who have vowed not to play in games unless changes are made within their teams, athletic departments and universities.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted he wouldn't "be doing anything" with the school after head coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a One America News Network t-shirt. Texas student-athletes, led by football players, issued a list of changes they wanted to be made by the school before they participated in recruiting and donor-related activities.

There have been allegations of racist behavior by assistant coaches at Iowa, Clemson and Utah. Iowa reached a separation agreement with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle last week amid accusations of racist and disparaging behavior.