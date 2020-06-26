Adam Silver: NBA to Set Up Foundation to Connect with Black Community in Restart

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that there are plans in place to start a foundation that will better connect the NBA to Black communities, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Silver also said the NBA needs more Black representation at "every level in the league" and involvement with Black businesses.

With the NBA preparing to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, on July 30, racial inequality and social injustice have been hot topics of conversation among players over the past month. That coincides with a nationwide movement sparked by the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

While the NBPA agreed to the NBA's plan to finish the season in Orlando, there was initially some uncertainty regarding whether it would happen following a call that reportedly included nearly 100 players.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving made an "impassioned plea" for players to sit out the remainder of the season to focus on social issues.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving said: "I don't support going into Orlando. I'm not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. Something smells a little fishy."

Charania noted Kyrie also said: "I'm willing to give up everything I have [for social reform]."

While the season will proceed with each of the remaining 22 teams playing eight regular-season games and then the top eight teams in each conference competing in the playoffs, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and NBPA President Chris Paul made it clear that players will still be focused on social issues at the same time, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "You're going to continue to hear us. This isn't a 'Shut up and dribble' situation."

With regard to creating more diversity in the NBA in terms of coaches and executives, Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols that the NBA will use the G League to place emphasis on developing candidates.

Per Spears, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum mentioned the progress that has been made and the need to keep moving in the right direction: "I am encouraged that the last three GMs that have been hired are African-Americans. But we have more work to do."

Tatum also discussed his desire to see more women in positions of power in the NBA.

The NBA is set to return at a unique time given the coronavirus pandemic and racial issues that are plaguing the United States, and while the games will be discussed and covered in a significant way, the news coming out of Orlando certainly won't be limited to on-court happenings.