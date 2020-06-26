Adam Silver Discusses NBA Restart Safety: No Options Are Risk-Free amid Pandemic

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is moving ahead with plans to resume the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, despite the recent surge in positive cases of COVID-19.

On a call with media members Friday afternoon, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted the plan isn't perfect, but it's the best strategy moving forward.

The league is expected to resume play on July 30, with teams traveling to Orlando beginning July 7.

