Adam Silver Discusses NBA Restart Safety: No Options Are Risk-Free amid Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 26, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is moving ahead with plans to resume the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, despite the recent surge in positive cases of COVID-19.

On a call with media members Friday afternoon, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted the plan isn't perfect, but it's the best strategy moving forward. 

The league is expected to resume play on July 30, with teams traveling to Orlando beginning July 7. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

