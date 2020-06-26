Adam Silver Discusses NBA Restart Safety: No Options Are Risk-Free amid Pandemic

Adam Silver Discusses NBA Restart Safety: No Options Are Risk-Free amid PandemicJune 26, 2020
The NBA is moving ahead with plans to resume the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, despite the recent surge in positive cases of COVID-19.
On a call with media members Friday afternoon, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted the plan isn't perfect, but it's the best strategy moving forward.
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Adam Silver underscores that no fans will be allowed at the NBA restart, but to provide a better remote experience, game broadcasts will include increased camera angles, personalized alternative screens, "enhanced audio" of players & coaches, and virtual concerts & halftimes.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Silver, on concerns about spiking COVID numbers in Florida: "The answer is, yes, the levels of concern have increased, not just because of the increased levels in Florida, but throughout the country." But says Disney campus was designed to limit exposure to players/teams.
The league is expected to resume play on July 30, with teams traveling to Orlando beginning July 7.
NBA, NBPA Finalize Return Plan
The 'comprehensive plan' for July 30 restart at Disney World has been finalized, schedule will be released tonight