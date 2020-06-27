WWE Rumors: Wyatt-Strowman Cinematic Match Will Steal Show at Extreme Rules 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Universal champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are reportedly set to compete in a unique match at WWE Extreme Rules next month, and it will give both Superstars the best possible opportunity to shine.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Strowman and Wyatt will do battle in a cinematic match in the same spirit as the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, "but in a Bray Wyatt kind of way."

Giri added that the match will be shot outdoors overnight like the Boneyard Match and noted that Wyatt will have a significant amount of influence on it along with Triple H and Jeremy Borash, who were integral in shooting the Boneyard Match as well.

Wyatt had a cinematic match of his own at WrestleMania, as he beat John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse Match. That bout was more of a segment than an actual wrestling match, but Giri reported that the cinematic match between Wyatt and Strowman will be more "action packed."

Taping the match ahead of time and letting one of the most creative minds in wrestling in Wyatt piece it together is the best thing WWE could possibly do in terms of ensuring that it is entertaining and that both Superstars get over.

The first Universal title match between Wyatt and Strowman accomplished what it needed to with Braun getting the win after outsmarting Wyatt by putting on the sheep mask he used to wear as part of the Wyatt Family.

With that said, the match itself wasn't particularly entertaining or good. It isn't often that Wyatt and Strowman have excellent technical matches, especially when they don't have a top-flight worker to carry them through it.

Any normal Wyatt vs. Strowman match would be somewhat slow, plodding and unexciting, but a cinematic experience that touches on their history and has Wyatt pulling the strings will be must-watch television for most wrestling fans.

Strowman broke into WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family and dominated as part of the group before getting moved to Raw and succeeding on his own. The Monster Among Men was among WWE's most popular Superstars for a period of time and worked his way into the main event scene.

Braun was a late replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 and went on to beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship, marking his first world title. It was the same title Wyatt dropped to Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Wyatt addressed Strowman and morphed into the Wyatt Family leader version of himself. That form of Wyatt hasn't been seen in quite some time aside from an appearance in the Firefly Funhouse Match.

Ever since Wyatt became the current version of his character a little over a year ago, it was widely assumed that his two personalities were the Firefly Funhouse Bray and The Fiend. Now, another layer has been added, as he was able to go back to his roots.

Bringing back that character will be a treat for his fans, and it could open the door for any number of things to happen in the match at Extreme Rules. Perhaps it will even take place at the Wyatt Family compound, which is where so many vignettes were shot early in Wyatt's WWE tenure.

The Firefly Funhouse Match proved that almost anything can happen in a segment conceived by Wyatt, and that unpredictability is reason enough to be excited about the match against Braun at Extreme Rules.

