2020 Davis Cup, Fed Cup Postponed to 2021 Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 26, 2020

Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal, left and Robert Farah, celebrate after defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos and Maximo Gonzalez, at the end of their Davis Cup Rakuten Qualifiers tennis doubles match, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara/Associated Press

Two of the biggest events on the tennis calendar have been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Both the Davis Cup and the Fed Cup Finals have been postponed, the ITF announced Friday. The Davis Cup will move to November 2021 with the Fed Cup Finals are now scheduled for next April. 

"This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk," ITF president David Haggerty said in a press release regarding the Davis Cup. "It is a complex undertaking and we have made the decision now to provide certainty for players, National Associations and fans. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kosmos Tennis in order to deliver a fantastic competition next year."

    

