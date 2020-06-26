Chris Jones, Chiefs Reportedly Don't Have 'Much Traction' on New Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and star defensive tackle Chris Jones are reportedly not making headway in contract negotiations.

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Jones and the Chiefs don't have "much traction toward" a long-term deal right now.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

