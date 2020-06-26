Listen to Pelicans' Lonzo Ball 'Bounce Back Album' Featuring Lance Stephenson

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball released his second album, Bounce Back Album, on Friday that includes appearances from former NBA guard Lance Stephenson, brother LiAngelo Ball, rapper Enzo Mcfly and more.

Here's the Spotify playlist for the 17-track album (warning: explicit lyrics):

G Honcho, Starside and DMo are also listed as featured collaborators:

No Hook

Tick Tock (feat. G Honcho)

Disrespectful (feat. Starside)

Hello

Duck Off

Trials Tribulations (feat. Xian Bell)

Man in the Mirror (feat. Starside)

On My Own (feat. Enzo Mcfly)

Jamz

Dead Prezz

Getcha Merch (feat. DMo)

Swerve (feat. Lance Stephenson)

Back At It

Vibes (feat. Enzo Mcfly)

Pulling Up (feat. Lance Stephenson)

LA Bounce (feat. Enzo Mcfly)

Chain Music (feat. Enzo Mcfly)

Ball, whose stage name is Zo, released his debut album, Born 2 Ball, in February 2018 while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He played alongside Stephenson in L.A. during the 2018-19 season.

The 22-year-old California native is scheduled to take part in the restarted 2019-20 NBA season in July as his New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired him last July in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade, were one of 22 teams to qualify to play at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The point guard was putting together the best statistical season of his three-year career before play was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a career-best 38.3 percent on threes in 56 games.

Bounce Back Album is also available on Pandora, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal and other music outlets.