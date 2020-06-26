Ryan Garcia Wins 'Ultimate Home Championship' Hosted by Steph Curry

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxing champion Ryan Garcia added the title of Ultimate Home Championship winner to his resume.

Hosted by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, the competition show pitted athletes against each other from their individual homes to showcase their athletic abilities.

Garcia defeated Billy Wingrove, a professional soccer freestyler, in a photo finish after both competitors ran laps in their backyard (starts at 43-minute mark):

The star-studded field of athletes also included DeAndre Jordan, Von Miller, Ronda Rousey, Kristopher London and Lindsey Vonn.

They took part in events ranging from the Rubbish Relay, Hamper Stripdown and Homestead High Jump. The two competitors who posted the best scores/times in those events advanced to the Marathon of Madness.

The Freestylers had the highest overall score after three events with 21 points, followed by Garcia edging out Jordan for second place by one point (17.5-16.5).

Garcia, the WBC silver lightweight champion, rode that wave of momentum to victory thanks in part to an 18-second advantage in the hold-your-breath-underwater portion of the event.

In addition to Garcia earning bragging rights for his athletic prowess, the event also served as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts.