2020 Indianapolis 500 to Have Fans in Attendance at Half Capacity Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is empty, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will instead be held Aug. 23, three months later than its May 24 scheduled date. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday that it will allow fans to attend the 2020 Indianapolis 500 at half capacity.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement:

"We're committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world's greatest racing venue. We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50 percent of venue capacity, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures. We'll unveil the specific details of our comprehensive plan in the coming weeks."

The 104th running of the Indy 500 was originally scheduled for May 24 but was moved to Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

     

