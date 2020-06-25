Aaron Jones on Packers Drafting AJ Dillon: 'It's Just Gonna Raise My Game'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones finished 2019 with the 12th-most rushing yards in the league (1,084) and tied Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns with 16.

The Packers drafted Boston College tailback AJ Dillon in the second round of the NFL Draft this year anyway.

Jones, who is in the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million deal with Green Bay, isn't sweating the added competition.

Speaking to NFL Total Access on NFL Network, Jones said he'll do his best to hold onto his starting job.

"I know it's the NFL," Jones said Thursday. "They're bringing in guys every day to compete, so I mean it's just gonna raise my game, and I'm excited to have him there and start working with him, teaching him the playbook and everything."

Dillon wowed his fare share of scouts throughout his career at BC. During his three years in the NCAA, Dillon rushed for a combined 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns on 845 attempts in 35 games—good for 5.2 yards per carry.

At 6'0", 247 pounds, Dillon brings more of a bruising style to the running game than the 5'10", 207-pound Jones.

That could help the Packers balance out their backfield as they look to march back to the NFC title game after falling to the San Francisco 49ers there last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As Jones finishes out his rookie contract, there's already more than enough motiving factors that should keep him from getting complacent.

The UTEP product said in May he wants to be a Packer for life. If his game remains as strong as it was in 2019, he should have no problem getting a new contract.

Whether it comes from the Packers would be the big question.