Texans' Kenny Stills Participates in Social Justice March for Breonna Taylor

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills participated in a gathering in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Thursday of activists and protestors seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

The gathering included a number of speakers, including musician and actor Common, actor Jada Pinkett Smith and trial lawyer Ben Crump:

Taylor was shot and killed in her own apartment after Louisville detectives raided her home as part of a narcotics investigation. Police suspected a man was having narcotics sent to Taylor's apartment and stored there. They obtained a no-knock warrant to raid her house, though police have claimed they did knock.

Taylor's family has disputed that claim.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the officers, believing someone was breaking into the house. He had reportedly been in the process of calling 911 when they entered the apartment. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault, though the charges were dropped.

Taylor was shot and killed in the exchange. The three detectives on the scene—Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly—have not been arrested or charged with any crimes. Hankison has since been fired, while Cosgrove and Mattingly are on administrative leave, though protestors want to see all three detectives charged with crimes.

Protests have continued around the United States and the world as people gather to demand justice for the deaths of Taylor and George Floyd—who died after since-fired and since-arrested Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes—and to raise awareness of systemic racism and police brutality.

Stills was one of the NFL players to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial discrimination and police brutality, following in the lead of Colin Kaepernick.

"I removed my filter when it comes to politics, religion, social issues. I'm not worried about whether people are comfortable or uncomfortable," he told Cameron Wolfe of The Undefeated in 2019. "Unarmed black people are being killed by police. It's unfair that we've got people sitting around being comfortable. I'm uncomfortable with that."