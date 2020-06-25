Video: LaMelo Ball, 2020 Draft Lottery Picks Join NBA 2K20 MyTEAM Mode Early

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo BallJames Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Onyeka Okongwu, Anthony Edwards and R.J. Hampton are being introduced to NBA 2K20 early via NEXT Packs in the game's MyTEAM mode.

The game announced the news Thursday:

A number of the featured players, including Ball, hyped their addition on social media:

That group is expected to go early in the 2020 NBA draft, with players like Ball, Edwards and Wiseman serious contenders to be the top overall pick. This year's class doesn't appear to have a consensus top prospect, so team needs could factor into who goes No. 1. 

But you don't have to wait to see how they'll look on the court—NBA 2K20 has that covered. 

Related

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    NBA legend announces his retirement after 22-year career: ‘I’m officially done’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    See where Vince Carter, Dirk and more go in our re-draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report