Video: LaMelo Ball, 2020 Draft Lottery Picks Join NBA 2K20 MyTEAM Mode Early

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Onyeka Okongwu, Anthony Edwards and R.J. Hampton are being introduced to NBA 2K20 early via NEXT Packs in the game's MyTEAM mode.

The game announced the news Thursday:

A number of the featured players, including Ball, hyped their addition on social media:

That group is expected to go early in the 2020 NBA draft, with players like Ball, Edwards and Wiseman serious contenders to be the top overall pick. This year's class doesn't appear to have a consensus top prospect, so team needs could factor into who goes No. 1.

But you don't have to wait to see how they'll look on the court—NBA 2K20 has that covered.