Liverpool Clinch 1st-Ever PL Title After Manchester City Lose vs. Chelsea

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)
Paul Ellis/Associated Press

Liverpool became the 2019-20 Premier League champions Thursday, and they have Chelsea to thank.

The Blues defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday, clinching the title for Liverpool. The Reds sit at 86 points with seven games remaining, while second-place City are on 63 points with the same number left, meaning they can't catch Liverpool. Anything less than a win from City on Thursday would have clinched the title. 

It is the first title for Liverpool since the inception of the Premier League in the 1992–93 season. 

A first-half goal from American wunderkind Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in the driver's seat, though Kevin De Bruyne evened things up in the second half with a brilliant strike off of a free-kick. 

But Fernandinho's handball in the box late in the game led to both a red card and a penalty. Willian converted the penalty and the 10-man City squad were unable to muster a comeback. 

With that, the celebrations began in Liverpool. 

The Reds last won the league title in the 1989-90 season, a long drought for such a proud and decorated club. This season's title is the 19th in Liverpool's history, and given the side's absolute domination this season, it was a foregone conclusion. 

Liverpool have lost just once and drawn twice. They have a goal difference of plus-46. Last year's European champions have made mincemeat of their Premier League opponents this season.

Winning the title in June after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season probably isn't what Liverpool and its supporters would have expected coming into the year. But there is no questioning how dominant the Reds have been during the campaign. A title well-earned, even if the clinching moment was provided by rivals Chelsea. 

