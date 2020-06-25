Bucs' Tom Brady: 'Only Thing We Have to Fear, Is Fear Itself' amid Workouts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady referenced a famous quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt after working out with teammates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, Brady posted a photo with the caption: "Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, issued a statement Saturday telling players that they should halt any private workouts with their colleagues:

Meanwhile, Brady and "at least a dozen Bucs players" recently held a two-hour workout, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

In light of the development, The MMQB's Albert Breer shared a comment from the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills:

With states having relaxed many of their coronavirus-related restrictions, the number of cases is beginning to climb across the United States.

The state of Florida has been hit especially hard after Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a multiphase plan to reopen businesses in April. The Florida Department of Health confirmed 5,506 new cases on Wednesday, which set a single-day record. 

