Bucs' Tom Brady: 'Only Thing We Have to Fear, Is Fear Itself' amid Workouts

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady referenced a famous quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt after working out with teammates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, Brady posted a photo with the caption: "Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, issued a statement Saturday telling players that they should halt any private workouts with their colleagues:

Meanwhile, Brady and "at least a dozen Bucs players" recently held a two-hour workout, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

In light of the development, The MMQB's Albert Breer shared a comment from the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills:

With states having relaxed many of their coronavirus-related restrictions, the number of cases is beginning to climb across the United States.

The state of Florida has been hit especially hard after Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a multiphase plan to reopen businesses in April. The Florida Department of Health confirmed 5,506 new cases on Wednesday, which set a single-day record.