Alabama Football Says 'All Lives Can't Matter Until Black Lives Matter' in Video

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The University of Alabama football team released a new video supporting the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement across the United States.

Written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, members of the team and head coach Nick Saban express the need for speaking up in favor of change and concluding that "all lives can't matter until Black lives matter."

Several Alabama players have been outspoken on social media about the need for systemic change and social justice reform:

"Change is coming from this generation whether you like it or not," offensive lineman Chris Owens tweeted on May 30. "Enough is enough."

The Crimson Tide video and movement comes as support for Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout the country in the wake of the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks.