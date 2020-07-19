Sasha Banks Beats Asuka, Wins Raw Women's Title at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sasha Banks beat Asuka at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday to win the Raw Women's Championship for the fifth time in her career.

However, just as The Legit Boss helped Bayley retain the SmackDown women's title earlier in the night, The Role Model was on hand to return the favor.

After Banks ducked from Asuka's green mist, she instead sprayed the match official. With the referee temporarily out of action, Bayley removed his shirt and donned it herself before making the count as The Boss pinned the titleholder.

Banks is a SmackDown Superstar, but she began a crossover feud with Asuka after she and Bayley beat The IIconics to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during an appearance on the June 22 edition of Raw. After that win, The Boss expressed her desire to become a double champion like Bayley.

It seemed for a moment that Banks was going to ask The Role Model for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, but she challenged The Empress of Tomorrow instead.

Asuka accepted and immediately found out why a title match against Banks would be the biggest challenge of her brief reign.

Both Banks and Bayley took the fight to The Empress after she accepted, and The Boss locked her in the Bank Statement to show that Asuka's run as Raw women's champion could go up in smoke as quickly as it started.

Asuka and Banks each entered Extreme Rules with a ton of momentum on their side. The Empress had successful title defenses against the likes of Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair, while The Boss and Bayley have been running roughshod over every WWE women's division while defending the women's tag team titles.

Despite the fact that both Asuka and Banks have been in WWE for several years, Sunday's match marked only the second singles match they have ever had against each other, with the last one coming on an episode of Raw in January 2018.

It was difficult to predict who would come out on top at Extreme Rules since there was a strong argument to be made for either Superstar winning. Asuka was still early in her reign and could have benefited from beating another established star in Banks, while The Boss has been on top of her game lately, and winning the Raw title could have added to her storyline with Bayley.

Banks ultimately prised the title away from Asuka, and now that she and Bayley are holding all the gold in the women's division, it gives their angle another wrinkle.

