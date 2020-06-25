Jessi Combs Posthumously Awarded Women's World Land-Speed Record

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Race car driver Jessi Combs has been posthumously awarded the women's world land-speed record.

Terry Madden, Combs' partner, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Guinness Book of World Records will acknowledge her speed of 522.783 mph set last August as the fastest ever recorded by a woman:

"I was woke up Monday by a reporter from the London Times telling me that @guinnessworldrecords would be releasing today that @thejessicombs had officially broke her world landspeed record. I really don't know how I feel about this at all as no record could ever be worth her not being here, but it was a goal that she really wanted - and as hard as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I'm so proud of her."

Last November, per ABC 7, investigators announced that a mechanical failure involving the front wheel caused Combs' car to crash.

Combs, 39, was killed Aug. 27, 2019, when her jet-powered land-speed car crashed in an Oregon desert when she was trying to break the previous world-record speed of 512.7 mph set by Kitty O'Neil in 1976.