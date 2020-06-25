Jessi Combs Posthumously Awarded Women's World Land-Speed Record

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 02: Co-host Jessi Combs speaks at the 'Overhaulin' discussion panel during the Discovery Networks/Velocity portion of the 2012 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Race car driver Jessi Combs has been posthumously awarded the women's world land-speed record. 

Terry Madden, Combs' partner, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Guinness Book of World Records will acknowledge her speed of 522.783 mph set last August as the fastest ever recorded by a woman:

"I was woke up Monday by a reporter from the London Times telling me that @guinnessworldrecords would be releasing today that @thejessicombs had officially broke her world landspeed record. I really don't know how I feel about this at all as no record could ever be worth her not being here, but it was a goal that she really wanted - and as hard as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I'm so proud of her."

Last November, per ABC 7, investigators announced that a mechanical failure involving the front wheel caused Combs' car to crash. 

Combs, 39, was killed Aug. 27, 2019, when her jet-powered land-speed car crashed in an Oregon desert when she was trying to break the previous world-record speed of 512.7 mph set by Kitty O'Neil in 1976

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    2020 MLB Stat Predictions 🔮

    We predict the favorites, dark horses for the AL and NL stat leaders for the 60-game season 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2020 MLB Stat Predictions 🔮

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for NBA's Transaction Period

    @EricPincus breaks down the rumors to see how legit they are 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predictions for NBA's Transaction Period

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Seahawks Are a Better Fit for AB

    Ravens might be interested, but here's why Seattle makes more sense for the WR 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why the Seahawks Are a Better Fit for AB

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Next Face of Alabama Football

    We’ve been waiting on the Bryce Young era since his D-I offer in eighth grade. Meet Nick Saban’s newest QB prodigy 📲

    @KegsnEggs will be in app answering your questions at 5pm ET

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Next Face of Alabama Football

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report