Grand Canyon Quarantines Entire Basketball Team After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Grand Canyon University has quarantined its entire basketball team after six people involved with the program tested positive for COVID-19, per the Arizona Republic.

"The university has been working diligently over the last few months to ensure that proper protocols and procedures are in place and, as a result, we were able to quickly address the positive COVID-19 cases," GCU Interim Vice President of Athletics Jamie Boggs said.

