Grand Canyon Quarantines Entire Basketball Team After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Lopes reacts during his team's game against the the New Mexico Lobos at Dreamstyle Arena - The Pit on December 17, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Grand Canyon University has quarantined its entire basketball team after six people involved with the program tested positive for COVID-19, per the Arizona Republic

"The university has been working diligently over the last few months to ensure that proper protocols and procedures are in place and, as a result, we were able to quickly address the positive COVID-19 cases," GCU Interim Vice President of Athletics Jamie Boggs said.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

