Ex-WWE Diva Terri Runnels Says Brock Lesnar Once Flashed Her in Dressing Room

Former WWE manager and valet Terri Runnels appeared on the KEE On Sports podcast and said that WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar once exposed himself to her in a dressing room.

Gary Stonehouse of The Sun provided the quotes:

"Brock did something that if it was in today's day and time...You know.

"He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits.

"I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been.

"He knew he was gonna have a lot of power, that they were gonna give him the strap but at that point, I'd been in this business a long time.

"I have respect and what he did was very very wrong. From a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint, it was wrong."

Runnels had previously spoken of this in 2004 as well, per Stonehouse.

The news comes amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against professional wrestlers as part of the recent #SpeakingOut movement, per Bruce Haring of Deadline.

WWE released a statement in light of the allegations (h/t Josh Nason of F4Wonline.com):

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE's ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE."

The WWE notably released Jack Gallagher, a former WWE NXT talent, in recent days but did not provide official reasoning.

A woman recently said on Twitter that Gallagher sexually assaulted her.

Professional wrestler Candy Cartwright also said on Twitter that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, who made his SmackDown debut Friday, sexually assault her. He has denied the allegations.

Runnels was a WWE manager/valet from 1996 to 2004. She worked with Goldust (then her real husband), Val Venis and the Radicalz, among others.

Runnels also appeared on WCW programming for two years in the early 1990s.

Lesnar has been an active professional wrestler from 2000 to 2007 and then again from 2012 to the present date. He is an eight-time WWE world heavyweight champion.