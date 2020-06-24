AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24June 25, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24
Just seven days before the most significant match of his career against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Brian Cage sent a message loudly and clearly to the unhinged antihero in the form of an uncontested ass-whopping Wednesday night on Dynamite.
The Machine's latest conquer was hardly the only noteworthy event on this week's TNT broadcast.
Luchasaurus battled Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match, AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida was in action, FTR battled former AEW tag team champions SCU and we saw highlights of TNT champion Cody's Fyter Fest press conference.
A week after he gained a measure of revenge on Chris Jericho for an attack that left him bloodied and battered, Orange Cassidy came face-to-face with Le Champion before their much-anticipated bout.
What else went down on the explosive show, how did affect the upcoming two-week extravaganza and the stars involved?
Find out with this recap of the June 24 show.
Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
A battle of hosses kicked off this week's show in the first Lumberjack Match in Dynamite history as Luchasaurus battled Wardlow.
Tasked with containing the war between the behemoths, even the lumberjacks appeared uninterested in getting in either man's way.
Wardlow dominated early, tossing the massive, 275-pound masked babyface around with reckless abandon. A T-Bone suplex followed, as did a barrage of hard rights and lefts to the face. Luchasaurus answered with a big clothesline out of the corner and a standing moonsault press for a count of two.
Luchasaurus teased a chokeslam to the floor, but Wardlow fought out and delivered a massive superplex. The half-man, half-dinosaur caught the charging aggressor with a standing Spanish Fly from out of nowhere, turning the tide back in his favor.
The action broke down in the form of a brawl between the lumberjacks. Luchasaurus dumped Warlow off the stage and onto them all and followed up with a Shooting Star Press off the stage and onto the pile of bodies on the floor.
With referee Rick Knox distracted, Warlow delivered a perfectly timed low blow and delivered the F-10 for the win.
After the match, the issues between Jurassic Express, MJF and Wardlow continued until the lumberjacks rushed the ring to pull the teams apart.
Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will battle MJF and Wardlow at Fyter Fest.
Result
Wardlow defeated Luchasarus
Grade
B-
Analysis
Nothing about this recreated the wheel, but it was still a damn fun brawl to start the show.
Luchasaurus and Wardlow are two massive big men who should not move with the ease that they do. They are perfect representations of the heavyweight division within AEW and have bright futures ahead of them.
As the emphasis for the aforementioned Fyter Fest match, this worked.
Wardlow scored the underhanded win but essentially leaving nothing settled. That neither team really got the upper-hand leaves a certain level of uncertainty surrounding the winner. When fans do not know what to expect, any product is better.
Hikaru Shida vs. Red Velvet
A week before she defends the AEW Women’s Championship on Night One of Fyter Fest, Hikaru Shida battled Red Velvet while number one contender Penelope Ford watched from ringside.
The tense trash-talking between Shida and Ford at ringside lasted longer than the match as Shida delivered a crushing running knee and Falcon Arrow for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Shida and Ford brawled on the arena floor, even leveling Kip Sabian and Ricky Starks in the process.
Result
Shida defeated Velvet
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match was secondary to heating up the rivalry between Shida and Ford. In that regard, it worked.
Once the product of Ford scoring a win over Shida in a tag team match, it now has a bit more intensity behind it.
The feud needed that, and the commentary to tout Ford as a legitimate threat to the gold, and it got both Wednesday night.
Fyter Fest Press Conference Featuring Cody and Jake Hager
The Fyter Fest press conference was originally intended to highlight the TNT Championship Match between Cody and Jake Hager, but it was only The American Nightmare and his team that showed up.
With questions from longtime Pro Wrestling Illustrated writers Liz Hunter and Matt Brock, the press conference saw Arn Anderson discuss Cody’s desire to fight and defend his title, while Cody talked about the opportunity that AEW has provided.
Hager arrived on the scene with wife Catalina.
A brief photo-op gave way to Mrs. Hager throwing a beverage in Cody’s face before exiting with her husband.
Grade
C-
Analysis
So here’s the thing: Cody is usually great at this sort of thing so it is astonishing that this was as ineffective as it was.
Nothing that was said or done here made the audience want to see Cody vs. Hager any more (or less) than they did before. Considering this was the go-home angle ahead of their TNT title match at Fyter Fest, one that figures to feature prominently in advertising, it was incredibly cold.
It lacked the personal edge one has come to expect from Cody’s feuds and the absence of intensity was obvious.
Will the match be good, great even? Sure. Cody is too good in big spots for it not to be.
What could have been an opportunity to really drum up anticipation and excitement for the bout fell flat, a sentiment not typically associated with AEW.