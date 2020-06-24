AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

1 of 3

Credit: AEW

A battle of hosses kicked off this week's show in the first Lumberjack Match in Dynamite history as Luchasaurus battled Wardlow.

Tasked with containing the war between the behemoths, even the lumberjacks appeared uninterested in getting in either man's way.

Wardlow dominated early, tossing the massive, 275-pound masked babyface around with reckless abandon. A T-Bone suplex followed, as did a barrage of hard rights and lefts to the face. Luchasaurus answered with a big clothesline out of the corner and a standing moonsault press for a count of two.

Luchasaurus teased a chokeslam to the floor, but Wardlow fought out and delivered a massive superplex. The half-man, half-dinosaur caught the charging aggressor with a standing Spanish Fly from out of nowhere, turning the tide back in his favor.

The action broke down in the form of a brawl between the lumberjacks. Luchasaurus dumped Warlow off the stage and onto them all and followed up with a Shooting Star Press off the stage and onto the pile of bodies on the floor.

With referee Rick Knox distracted, Warlow delivered a perfectly timed low blow and delivered the F-10 for the win.

After the match, the issues between Jurassic Express, MJF and Wardlow continued until the lumberjacks rushed the ring to pull the teams apart.

Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will battle MJF and Wardlow at Fyter Fest.

Result

Wardlow defeated Luchasarus

Grade

B-

Analysis

Nothing about this recreated the wheel, but it was still a damn fun brawl to start the show.

Luchasaurus and Wardlow are two massive big men who should not move with the ease that they do. They are perfect representations of the heavyweight division within AEW and have bright futures ahead of them.

As the emphasis for the aforementioned Fyter Fest match, this worked.

Wardlow scored the underhanded win but essentially leaving nothing settled. That neither team really got the upper-hand leaves a certain level of uncertainty surrounding the winner. When fans do not know what to expect, any product is better.