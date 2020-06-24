Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Could Be Held at Raiders' Stadium

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Mike Altamura, part of the MTK Global company that manages boxing superstar Tyson Fury, revealed Wednesday that a number of locations are being considered for the third act of the Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy, including Allegiance Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

WorldBoxingNews.com shared Altamura's comments:

"We have been in constant discussions with our promoter Bob Arum and right now the prominent sites are Macau and Las Vegas. They’ve been discussing running the event at Allegiance Stadium, the new home of The Raiders.

"Kind of like a scaled-back event because they still have to figure out the capacity. And there is also the exciting proposition of the event coming to Sydney, Australia.

"I would say Australia is a slight outsider. I think Macau is looking pretty promising. From what I understand, Las Vegas is too."

Altamura added that November or December 2020 is the target date for the matchup.

"I can't see the fight shifting in 2021 because ideally, we'd want to keep 2021 free to explore the Anthony Joshua possibilities once Tyson Fury has handled his obligations," he said, "but we are no way underestimating the challenge that is Deontay Wilder."

The first match in December 2018 between the two fighters was a draw, with Fury winning the February 2020 rematch by seventh-round TKO. It will be fascinating to see what the pair chooses to do if Wilder wins the third match, leaving no clear victor in the trilogy.

Fury, 31, is 30-0-1 in his career and the current WBC heavyweight champion. Wilder, 34, is 42-1-1, his only blemishes coming against Fury.

It's been quite the entertaining rivalry between two elite boxers. Now the only question left to answer is when and where the trilogy's finale will be contested.