2021 NBA Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Next Year's Class

There's no such thing as too early in the NBA draft world.

The entire process is inherently obsessed with the future. So, regardless whether you're evaluating a draft that starts in a month or won't be held for another five years, the best time to get the ball rolling is right now.

We'll follow suit here with an early look at the seemingly loaded 2021 NBA mock draft board—teams have been left out of the discussion, since we have no idea where anyone will finish—and a breakdown of three of the top prospects in this class.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

1. Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State

2. Jalen Green, SG, G League Select

3. Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, The Patrick School

4. Evan Mobley, C, USC

5. BJ Boston, SG/SF, Kentucky

6. Usman Garuba, PF/C, Real Madrid

7. Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Duke

8. Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga

9. Ziaire Williams, SF/PF, Stanford

10. Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee

11. Greg Brown, PF, Texas

12. Caleb Love, PG, North Carolina

13. Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, Florida State

14. Terrence Clarke, SF, Kentucky

15. Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee

16. Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas

17. James Bouknight, SG, UConn

18. David Johnson, PG, Louisville

19. Day'ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

20. Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State

21. Roko Prkacin, PF, Croatia

22. Bryce Thompson, SG, Kansas

23. Keyontae Johnson, SG/SF, Florida

24. DJ Steward, SG, Duke

25. Ibou Dianko Badji, C, Barcelona II

26. Khristian Lander, PG, Indiana

27. Terrence Shannon Jr., SG, Texas Tech

28. Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan

29. Ariel Hukporti, C, Ludwigsburg

30. Scottie Lewis, SG/SF, Florida

Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State

While long-term rebuilders can't afford to neglect the 2020 draft, they might privately admit to shifting more of their attention to the 2021 talent grab. Cunningham is a big reason why.

He looks equally impressive for his star potential as his high floor. Despite being a 6'7", 215-pound point guard, his sales pitch doesn't revolve around physical gifts. Instead, the hype comes from his skills, which are so polished they could eventually propel him to All-Star Game starts.

"He's an elite two-way guard who can score at a high level, facilitate at a high level, and defend at a high level—the holy trinity of boxes to check as an NBA lead guard," CBS Sports' Kyle Boone wrote.

Cunningham has two clear tasks at Oklahoma State: improving his three-point shooting and elevating a roster that isn't nearly as loaded as his undefeated team at Montverde Academy. Check both boxes, and he should still have the top spot when this draft actually goes down.

Jalen Green, SG, G League Select

At this stage, Green is most notable for his pioneering approach to his post-high school season. ESPN's No. 1 recruit, he bypassed college basketball to become the first participant in the reshaped NBA professional pathway program, which netted him a contract greater than $500,000 to spend next season in a developmental program with G League oversight.

"I want to get better, I want to develop a more better game," Green wrote on his Instagram page (via The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears). "I want to work on my craft and things like that. That way, I can be better for the NBA. This is the best route to prepare myself to get one step closer to ready when that time comes."

This might be the most unique thing about Green now, but scouts are far more interested in the growth of his game.

He's an exceptional athlete, and that makes his flashes of shot-creation, shooting and playmaking all the more enticing. His tools are such that his ultimate upside puts him in a No. 1 scoring role, and with more development, he also works as a secondary distributor and versatile defender. If his pathway proves best for his maturation, he'll be a serious threat to be the first player selected.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, The Patrick School

After graduating high school early, Kuminga can reclassify to the 2020 class and pave his path to a prominent position in the 2021 draft. The smart money is on him chasing the big money as soon as possible, especially since his game looks ready for the next level.

"Athletic, 6'8" (at least) and 210 pounds, he's the full package of physical tools and scoring skills for a combo forward," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "A versatile threat to drive in both directions, separate into jumpers or catch and shoot, Kuminga has continued to show development around the perimeter. And he still possesses the strength and bounce to play through and above contract at the rim."

Kuminga's athleticism is almost advanced to a fault, at least in terms of scouting. He's so physically advanced that sometimes he can just run around and jump over his peers. He knows he can do virtually whatever he wants against players his age, so his shot selection can be a mess.

But he's making strides as a shooter and shot-creator, which could give him a fascinating future. He's shown flashes of point-forward potential, and if he becomes a jumbo creator with impressive hops, he'll be tough to keep out of the No. 1 spot.