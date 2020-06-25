Predicting Endgame of Rey Mysterio and Dominik vs. Seth Rollins Feud on WWE Raw

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Edge and Randy Orton have had one of the most personal feuds in WWE history for the past few months, but the storyline with Rey Mysterio, Dominik and Seth Rollins is becoming just as heated.

The Monday Night Messiah was the one responsible for almost blinding Mysterio by gouging his eye on the corner of the steel steps and put him on the shelf for a couple of months.

Austin Theory and Murphy are following Rollins on his journey to remake Raw in his image, but that could change after a fan said in an Instagram story Theory sent her inappropriate messages and acted inappropriately with her when she was 13 years old. So far, neither Theory nor WWE has commented on the allegations or his status with the company.

Whether or not Theory remains part of the storyline, the Mysterio family is not about to let Rollins run roughshod over everyone. The Master of the 619 is a living legend who has won many battles against larger opponents, and with his son, Dominik, training for an in-ring career, he will have an ally by his side when the eventual showdown happens.

There are a lot of ways WWE can take this storyline from here. Let's make a few predictions about how this will end.