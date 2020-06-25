Predicting Endgame of Rey Mysterio and Dominik vs. Seth Rollins Feud on WWE Raw

Predicting Endgame of Rey Mysterio and Dominik vs. Seth Rollins Feud on WWE RawJune 25, 2020
Edge and Randy Orton have had one of the most personal feuds in WWE history for the past few months, but the storyline with Rey Mysterio, Dominik and Seth Rollins is becoming just as heated.
The Monday Night Messiah was the one responsible for almost blinding Mysterio by gouging his eye on the corner of the steel steps and put him on the shelf for a couple of months.
Austin Theory and Murphy are following Rollins on his journey to remake Raw in his image, but that could change after a fan said in an Instagram story Theory sent her inappropriate messages and acted inappropriately with her when she was 13 years old. So far, neither Theory nor WWE has commented on the allegations or his status with the company.
Whether or not Theory remains part of the storyline, the Mysterio family is not about to let Rollins run roughshod over everyone. The Master of the 619 is a living legend who has won many battles against larger opponents, and with his son, Dominik, training for an in-ring career, he will have an ally by his side when the eventual showdown happens.
There are a lot of ways WWE can take this storyline from here. Let's make a few predictions about how this will end.
The Happy Ending
Some feuds are designed to get the babyface over and others are made for the heel. Sometimes, it's hard to predict how a storyline will go until the final encounter.
The happy ending scenario would see Rey and Dominik emerge victorious in some kind of tag team match against Rollins and one of his lackeys.
Seeing the legendary cruiserweight get retribution by defeating The Monday Night Messiah would be great, but if Dominik is going to be brought into WWE as a Superstar, kick-starting his career with a pinfall victory over a former world champion like Rollins would do wonders for him.
Dominik may have a famous last name but he also has a big legacy to live up to. His dad is one of the most celebrated cruiserweights of all time, so there is a lot of pressure to live up to his family's reputation.
People such as The Rock, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair have all thrived in similar situations, though, so it's not impossible. Having Dominik pin Rollins in his first WWE match would be an epic way to debut.
The Son Also Falls
WWE has a serious problem when it comes to major heels. It has plenty of bad guys but none of them feel like the most dangerous person in the company.
Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and just about every other powerhouse aside from Bobby Lashley is a babyface. WWE needs its Thanos, and Rollins can be that guy.
Damaging Mysterio's eye was one thing, but going after his son makes The Messiah even more sinister than any of us originally thought. He almost succeeded in taking Dominik's eye on Raw before Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black made the save.
Let's say Rollins and Dominik have a singles match at a future pay-per-view. The Monday Night Messiah taking out Rey's son with a similar eye injury would turn him into the biggest villain in the company and set him and the elder Mysterio up for another bout.
Rollins would have to overcome Rey to truly take his place at the top of the food chain on Raw. Once he does that, he would have a good argument for why he deserves a title shot.
Dominik Joins The Messiah
Family drama has fueled some of the greatest feuds in WWE history. Whether it was the McMahons fighting among themselves for power or brothers Owen and Bret Hart fighting for pride, the crowd has always loved a good familial feud.
Rey and Dominik appear to have a loving relationship, and that is part of what would make the son turning on his father so heartbreaking.
The setup writes itself: Mysterio and Rollins have a match at Extreme Rules on July 19, with Dominik at ringside. A moment comes when both men are down in the ring while the referee is incapacitated.
Dom gets into the ring with a chair and helps his father to his feet only to turn around and smash him in the back. A shocked Rollins would cover Rey for the win before embracing Dominik as his newest follower.
The reasoning could be as simple is Dominik feeling like his father is holding him back from achieving his dream of being a WWE Superstar.
To really sell the turn, he could unmask his father after the match is over.
Another Superstar Takes Advantage of the Situation
Rollins currently has two followers: Murphy and Austin Theory. If Theory is still wrestling and WWE books a six-man tag bout, the Mysterios would need to find a third man.
Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo are obvious choices due to their recent issues with The Monday Night Messiah and his crew, but what if one of them planned on joining Rollins all along?
Black and Carrillo are both great talents who have lost a lot of momentum in recent months. Either one of them would be a good choice to join Rollins' growing stable.
Rey and Dominik could align with one of them ahead of Extreme Rules only to end up being turned on mid-match. Rollins would gain a new follower and put down his two biggest rivals at the same time.
This is the least likely option of the four listed here, but it might be the one that helps the most people in the long run. Dominik can return to his training and Mysterio can always bounce back from a loss, especially if it is as unfair as this situation would be.
