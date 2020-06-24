Report: NBA Agent Omar Wilkes Named Klutch Sports' Head of Basketball

Tyler Conway
June 24, 2020

CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 20: Ormar Wilkes attends the 27th Annual Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Sports Spectacular at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza hotel on May 20, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Agent Omar Wilkes, who represents Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, reportedly has agreed to join Klutch Sports as the company's new head of basketball. 

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the move will allow Rich Paul to expand his CEO role to focus on Klutch's efforts expanding into NFL and MLB representation.

Paul founded Klutch Sports in 2012, and the company has emerged as one of the most powerful agencies in basketball. The agency counts LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons, along with several other All-Stars, as clients and has been at the forefront of pushing player empowerment.

Klutch began ramping up its efforts in other sports over the last year. Damarious Bilbo came over to head Klutch's football division in January, bringing with him Jarvis Landry and Alvin Kamara, among others. Klutch also signed Ohio State's Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, who went Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in April's NFL draft.

The baseball arm faced a setback last month when Alex Bregman parted ways with Klutch agent Brodie Scofield, who came over when Klutch acquired Tidal Sports. Klutch's MLB clients currently include Marcus Stroman and Tim Anderson. 

