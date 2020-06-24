Bubba Wallace 'Relieved' Investigation Found Noose in Garage Wasn't Hate Crime

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has responded to the FBI's investigation that determined the noose found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway wasn't a hate crime. 

In a statement released on Twitter, Wallace called it "an emotional few days" and said he was "relieved" that the investigation concluded "this wasn't what we feared it was":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Winners and Losers the Shortened Season

    @JShafer examines the 10 biggest winners and losers as MLB returns 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners and Losers the Shortened Season

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 MLB Power Rankings ✍️

    Where does your team rank after the three-month hiatus?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New 2020 MLB Power Rankings ✍️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Next Face of Alabama Football

    We’ve been waiting on the Bryce Young era since his D-I offer in eighth grade. Meet Nick Saban’s newest QB prodigy 📲

    @KegsnEggs will be in app answering your questions at 5ET

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Next Face of Alabama Football

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Road to MLB Return Has Diminished the Game

    Upon re-entry, the sport is looking smaller and smaller...

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Road to MLB Return Has Diminished the Game

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report