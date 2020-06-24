Bubba Wallace 'Relieved' Investigation Found Noose in Garage Wasn't Hate Crime

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has responded to the FBI's investigation that determined the noose found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway wasn't a hate crime.

In a statement released on Twitter, Wallace called it "an emotional few days" and said he was "relieved" that the investigation concluded "this wasn't what we feared it was":

