Paralympian Angela Madsen Dies Rowing Across Pacific Ocean at Age 60

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SAMSUNG -Paralympian Angela Madsen, left, works with LAUSD students during Ready, Set, Gold! Day sponsored by Samsung at Trinity Street Elementary on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Samsung/AP Images)
Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Angela Madsen, a bronze medalist in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, died while attempting to row across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii, according to her wife, Deb. 

"With extreme sadness, I must announce that Angela Madsen will not complete her solo row to Hawaii," Deb Madsen wrote Tuesday on Facebook (h/t Gary Metzker of the Press-Telegram).

Madsen, 60, was attempting to become the oldest woman, first paraplegic and first openly gay athlete to traverse the Pacific Ocean. She left from Marina del Rey, California, in April and was looking to land ashore in Honolulu within four months.

Deb Madsen contacted the U.S. Coast Guard after growing concerned when Angela stopped responding to messages, and the Coast Guard divereted a cargo ship to search for her. The cargo ship, the Polynesia, recovered her body on Monday.

Madsen competed in the Paralympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016, representing the United States in rowing and track and field. Her medal came in the shot put in London eight years ago.

She was also a four-time gold medalist at the Adaptive World Rowing Championships

