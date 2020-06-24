NBA GMs Express Concerns with Restart Plan in Orlando in Anonymous Poll

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Several anonymous NBA general managers have voiced concerns about the season-restart plan in Orlando, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The common thread among the GMs who spoke with The Athletic's Sam Amick was the unknown—because of how quickly the virus can spread.

"If something happens, it's (the question of) 'Was it worth it?' If everything goes great, it's historic, and it'll be remembered throughout history. 'Remember the Bubble?' or whatever they're going to call it. It'll be a special thing as long as we can make it through," one GM said.

Another general manager said he was "uncomfortable" about the restart: "A lot of uncertainty. I know all the proper measures are being taken but (there) is still a lot (of) unknown. You know and I know why we are playing—for the money. If not that, do you really think we would be playing? I get it, and I'm in…but with hesitation."

Teams have legitimate reasons to be wary of traveling to Orlando. The Florida Department of Health announced a new single-day record of 5,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 4,049 set June 20, per Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald.

Orange County, where Orlando is located, has had 5,157 cases and 49 deaths from March 20 to June 20, per WESH.

Amick noted that Orange County makes up 5.3 percent of Florida's total COVID-19 cases and 1.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

There are also the concerns about players and staff members testing positive. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and "is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week."

Per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, the Phoenix Suns temporarily shut down voluntary workouts Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.



One general manager told Amick that his concern went beyond the rising number of cases in Florida: "When I see the (infection) rates of college football teams and other organizations (in the news), and it says, 'Players and staff,' that's what worries me the most is the 'and staff' part. Which staff members are the ones contracting COVID, and am I putting them at risk?"

Several players have already decided against playing in Orlando when the season restarts. Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will sit out "as a preventive measure," per Wojnarowski and colleague Tim Bontemps.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley told Wojnarowski on Tuesday he won't play because his oldest son "has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses" and likely wouldn't have received necessary medical clearance to stay in the Orlando hub when families are allowed to attend after the first round of the playoffs.

The 22 teams taking part in the season restart will travel to Orlando from July 7 to 11, with training camps beginning in the city July 9.

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA is targeting July 30 as the start date for regular-season games.