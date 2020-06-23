PGA Tour Announces Cameron Champ Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Travelers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

Cameron Champ watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golfer Cameron Champ withdrew from the Travelers Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I feel great physically, and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said in a statement. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

The PGA says it will release full testing results from players expected to compete in the event Wednesday. 

Nick Watney became the first golfer to test positive for COVID-19 since the PGA's return last week after playing in the first round of the RBC Heritage event. 

Tour protocol calls for players who test positive to go into quarantine for 10 days. Players must have multiple negative tests before resuming competitive play.

Champ is the world's No. 79 ranked golfer and is coming off a tie for 14th last week at the RBC Heritage. 

