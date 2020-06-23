Giants' DeAndre Baker Didn't Pull Gun During Alleged Robbery, 2 Witnesses Say

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: DeAndre Baker #27 of the New York Giants looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Two witnesses have said New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker didn't pull a gun during an alleged armed robbery in Florida last month.  

In sworn affidavits obtained by TMZ Sports, the witnesses said "Baker was near me, and he never pulled out and/or pointed a firearm at anyone at the party."

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, told TMZ Sports, "We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case. In speaking to the witnesses, and reviewing the evidence we gathered, my opinion has not changed that he is innocent of the allegations against him."

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to Broward County Jail on May 16 after arrest warrants were issued for them stemming from an alleged robbery. 

A Miramar detective filed an affidavit in Broward County Circuit Court two days before both NFL players turned themselves in, noting that Baker "was pointing [a gun] at one of the attendees" at a house party.

Baker and Dunbar have both pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. Baker faces eight charges, including four for armed robbery and four for aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery. 

 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    New Lions Owner Would Sign Kap

    Sheila Ford Hamp says she ‘would support’ the team signing Colin Kaepernick if coaches and GM believe it’s a good idea

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Lions Owner Would Sign Kap

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Things Giants Must Rely on to Be a Playoff Team

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    5 Things Giants Must Rely on to Be a Playoff Team

    SNY
    via SNY

    Giants Rank 27th in Summer Power Rankings

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants Rank 27th in Summer Power Rankings

    John Fennelly
    via Giants Wire

    Eli Manning Wins PFWA Good Guy Award

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Eli Manning Wins PFWA Good Guy Award

    WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM
    via WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM