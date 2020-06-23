Giants' DeAndre Baker Didn't Pull Gun During Alleged Robbery, 2 Witnesses Say

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Two witnesses have said New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker didn't pull a gun during an alleged armed robbery in Florida last month.

In sworn affidavits obtained by TMZ Sports, the witnesses said "Baker was near me, and he never pulled out and/or pointed a firearm at anyone at the party."

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, told TMZ Sports, "We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case. In speaking to the witnesses, and reviewing the evidence we gathered, my opinion has not changed that he is innocent of the allegations against him."

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to Broward County Jail on May 16 after arrest warrants were issued for them stemming from an alleged robbery.

A Miramar detective filed an affidavit in Broward County Circuit Court two days before both NFL players turned themselves in, noting that Baker "was pointing [a gun] at one of the attendees" at a house party.

Baker and Dunbar have both pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. Baker faces eight charges, including four for armed robbery and four for aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery.