Top Landing Spots for Jamal Crawford During NBA's Transaction Window

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

From June 23 to June 30, the NBA is providing all 30 teams an additional transaction window in which they can waive and sign players ahead of the league's restart in Orlando, Florida.

Jamal Crawford is one name bound to come up as a potential signee for one of the 22 teams heading back to play.

The 40-year-old guard ranks eighth in NBA history in threes made, 18th in games played and 54th in points scored. His 16 total seasons with at least 500 minutes and a double-digit scoring average rank 15th all-time, tied with Carmelo Anthony, Charles Barkley, Vince Carter and Dwyane Wade, among others.

Of course, Crawford hasn't posted an above-average box plus/minus since 2014-15, a campaign that was sandwiched between two of his three Sixth Man of the Year wins. But he did drop 51 in his last NBA appearance on April 9, 2019.

For a team in need of experience and a spark-plug scorer off the bench, Crawford could make some sense as a late-season addition.

