Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s from Rookie Season Sell for $300,000

Game-worn Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season sold for $300,000 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday.

Goldin Auctions put the shoes up for sale earlier this month with a minimum bid of $50,000. Both shoes feature a Jordan autograph and were worn during the 1984-85 season.

The shoes were originally obtained by a Bulls team trainer and put up for a charity auction in September 1985.

Jordan memorabilia has been reaching record prices at auction since ESPN aired The Last Dance.