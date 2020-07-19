Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s from Rookie Season Sell for $300,000

Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s from Rookie Season Sell for $300,000July 19, 2020
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press
Game-worn Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season sold for $300,000 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday.
Goldin Auctions put the shoes up for sale earlier this month with a minimum bid of $50,000. Both shoes feature a Jordan autograph and were worn during the 1984-85 season.
The shoes were originally obtained by a Bulls team trainer and put up for a charity auction in September 1985.
Jordan memorabilia has been reaching record prices at auction since ESPN aired The Last Dance.
