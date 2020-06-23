Warriors' Draymond Green: NBA's Adam Silver 'Best Commissioner in All of Sports'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says the support Adam Silver has given players in social justice causes has made them more comfortable in publicly speaking their minds.

"In my opinion, we have the best commissioner in all of sports," Green said Tuesday on ESPN's First Take (around the 4:30 mark). "... When you look at the things [Silver's] done since he's taken over the league, from his first year on the job removing Donald Sterling from ownership, when guys were wearing 'I Can't Breathe' shirts, he never once [didn't] support that. He's always supported anything the players are about, and that's a partnership. When you have a commissioner, a league office, that are supporting you the way our league supports us, it gives us the utmost power to stand for what we believe in. I give a lot of credit to Commissioner Silver for that."

Green juxtaposed Silver's support with the lack thereof from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, specifically the Colin Kaepernick situation. Goodell recently admitted the league was wrong for attempting to quell peaceful protests by its players. Kaepernick has been out of football the last three seasons after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism against Black people in 2016.

