Roger Goodell Answers NFL Players' Video on Equality: 'Black Lives Matter'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has responded to a video posted on social media by several players calling for the league to speak out and support its black players.

In a video from the NFL's official Twitter account, Goodell said, "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," and "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."



