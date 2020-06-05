Roger Goodell Answers NFL Players' Video on Equality: 'Black Lives Matter'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has responded to a video posted on social media by several players calling for the league to speak out and support its black players. 

In a video from the NFL's official Twitter account, Goodell said, "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," and "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

