Antonio Brown Rumors: Ravens, Seahawks Have Internally Discussed Signing WR

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are reportedly having internal discussions about signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Mike Silver of NFL Network said Tuesday that the Seahawks are "absolutely interested" and that the Ravens are "mulling" signing Brown, who has been available since the New England Patriots cut him last September.

Brown will likely be subject to punishment under the NFL's personal conduct policy after several off-field incidents over the last year. The Patriots released him after he allegedly contacted a woman who accused him of sexual assault, sending her threatening texts that included pictures of her children. Another woman previously accused him of rape in a lawsuit.

In March, Brown was charged with felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly robbing and assaulting a driver for a moving truck company. He pleaded no contest to burglary and assault charges this month as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to two years' probation and 100 hours of community service. In addition, Brown must complete a 13-week anger management course and undergo a psychological/psychiatric evaluation.

The 31-year-old is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-reception seasons, a streak that ended in 2019. Despite missing almost all of last year, Brown still has more receptions (690) than any other player over the last seven seasons.

A Miami native, Brown has been working out with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith this offseason and has ties to the Ravens through cousin Marquise Brown.