Mike Skinner's Son Dustin Posts Racist Message on Bubba Wallace Noose Incident

The son of former NASCAR driver Mike Skinner wrote a message on Facebook saying he wished the person(s) who hanged a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage "would of tied it too him and drug him around the pits."

Cassie Fambro of WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, shared a screenshot of the message from Dustin Skinner (warning: disturbing imagery and profanity):

Dustin later took to social media to issue an apology, saying his comments were "not about race at all" (h/t Sporting News' Jordan Heck):

"I love everyone this was not about race at all. I dis agree with what [Wallace] is doing, but.. it was stupidly foolish for me to say what I said and I truly regret every bit of it, if there was a way to take last night back I would.. all I can do is say I'm sorry. I love everyone and wish the world to pull back together and us all find a positive way to agree or disagree."

Mike called his son an "amazing father and amazing man" before distancing himself from the post:

He issued a longer statement saying he and his wife (who is not Dustin's biological mother) "were shocked by a comment that surfaced on social media." The beliefs Dustin expressed "were in direct opposition to the values we worked to instill to respect, value and accept all people, regardless of race, gender or sexuality," the statement read.

NASCAR announced June 10 it was banning the Confederate flag from all of its events, which came after Wallace publicly lobbied for the cause.

The organization confirmed Monday morning a noose had been discovered in Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway and that an investigation was underway. Wallace said Tuesday on The View he had also spoken with the FBI regarding the matter.

Dustin Skinner made one appearance in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2008, placing 34th in the Kroger 200. Sporting News' Jordan Heck noted he has since moved into a role with his father's company, Race Car Solutions. Mike Skinner, 62, last raced in the Cup Series in 2012.