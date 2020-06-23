Madden NFL 21 Drops New Trailer Highlighting Gameplay and Features

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

EA Sports unveiled some of the newest gameplay additions for Madden NFL 21 as fans prepare for the next installment in the legendary franchise.

The defensive line was a focus when the developers tweaked last year's game. Pass-rushing moves will be controlled by the right stick and triggers. The goal is to make it easier for gamers to pressure the quarterback.

On offense, the right stick will also be the way to utilize skill moves, which can be combined to create dynamic runs in the open field.

That's not to say users will be able to break off huge plays with ease, as developers addressed open-field tackling as well. Madden NFL 21 should have defenders assuming a much more natural position prior to bringing down ball-carriers, which will decrease the number of missed tackles.

Madden NFL 21 will be available Aug. 25 on current-generation platforms. The game will also feature on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, both of which will hit stores later this year.   

