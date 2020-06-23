San Francisco 49ers Fly Black Lives Matter Flag Above Levi's Stadium

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will fly a Black Lives Matter flag at Levi's Stadium as part of the franchise's ongoing support of the fight against racial injustice.

The flag will fly next to the California state flag and the United States flag. Team CEO Jed York spoke on the Black Lives Matter movement Monday night at a state-of-the-franchise meeting, per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group:

"First and foremost, you're saddened and outraged when you see events take place, especially when they're specifically violent events that are targeted at African Americans. We're focused on taking actions.

[...]

"We have to make sure we do everything we can that they have a voice, whether that's making sure they can get out to vote (and that's the best way to make your voice heard in this country), or if we can work with groups like the Players Coalition and others that can help change laws and tactics, that we might not be experts in.

"We want to work with people that are experts, so that we can make real, serious change in this country.

"The thing we do know better than the political aspect of things that need to be changed, we certainly understand education. We understand giving people equal opportunities. That's where we've done work for decades and will continue to do work.

"We want to make sure we empower everybody in our organization and out to make the most of their lives and to have what I believe is equality for all and justice for all."

The franchise donated $1 million to social justice causes earlier this year and in 2016, when it matched a donation by then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick. York said his conversations with Kaepernick then helped push the 49ers to take actionable steps toward progress.