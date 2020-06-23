49ers Rumors: Trent Williams Can't Be Franchise-Tagged After Reworked Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly won't be able to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Trent Williams after the 2020 season because of the reworked contract he signed following an April trade from the Washington Redskins.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the update Tuesday and noted the sides' "eventual goal" is to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

