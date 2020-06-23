49ers Rumors: Trent Williams Can't Be Franchise-Tagged After Reworked Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. A franchise known for the
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly won't be able to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Trent Williams after the 2020 season because of the reworked contract he signed following an April trade from the Washington Redskins.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the update Tuesday and noted the sides' "eventual goal" is to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best Unsigned Players Under 30 💎

    Quality young players still on the market

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Best Unsigned Players Under 30 💎

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Martha Ford Steps Down

    Martha Ford’s daughter Sheila Hamp will take over as Lions’ principal owner and chairman

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Martha Ford Steps Down

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Just Called Jerry Jones' Bluff

    @MikeTanier explains how the QB fleeced his owner by signing 3-year franchise tag

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Just Called Jerry Jones' Bluff

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Losing Deebo Samuel Would Be Devastating Blow to 49ers

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Losing Deebo Samuel Would Be Devastating Blow to 49ers

    Pro Football Network
    via Pro Football Network