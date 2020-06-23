Olympians Cat Osterman, Natasha Watley Rip Scrap Yard Dawgs for Anthem Tweet

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 25: Cat Osterman #38 of United States pitches against Japan during the game three between Japan and United States at the Tokyo Dome on June 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Members of professional softball team the Scrap Yard Dawgs, including Olympic gold medalist Cat Osterman, criticized the team for sending a tweet directed to President Donald Trump that highlighted players' standing for the national anthem.

Scrap Yard opened a seven-game series against the USSSA Pride on Monday. The team's Twitter account wrote in a since-deleted tweet: "Hey @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch being played live @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride Everyone respecting the FLAG!"

Osterman and fellow gold medalist Natasha Watley were among those who condemned the tweet (h/t Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman):

Dawgs player Aubree Munro Watson said the tweet originated from general manager Connie May. Watson added that she was "appalled by the [insensitivity] & will not represent Scrap Yard ever again."

The sentiment referenced a refrain often lobbed against former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season.

Shortly after he started the protest, Kaepernick explained his purpose to NFL Network's Steve Wyche: "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

However, some dismissed his reasoning and contended he was disrespecting the American flag.

More attention has been paid to Kaepernick's protests in recent weeks with the ongoing protests and demonstrations following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

