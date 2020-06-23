Armando Alejandro Montalvo Arrested for Trespassing at WWE Performance Center

John Raoux/Associated Press

Armando Alejandro Montalvo was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Monday night.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Orange County jail records indicate that Montalvo was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on property after warning.

Montalvo has been a consistent presence outside the Performance Center in recent years. In 2015, police responded to a call at the Performance Center regarding someone wielding a knife. Montalvo charged at a Florida deputy, which led to the deputy shooting Montalvo.

It was reported last month that Montalvo was set to appear in court as part of a civil hearing with WWE. WWE Performance Center event security worker Dave McKinnon said he saw Montalvo outside the Performance Center in May and has witnessed him harassing WWE employees for the past five years.

A court order levied on March 22, 2019, banned Montalvo from the WWE Performance Center grounds, but he has violated the order on multiple occasions.

Last week, Montalvo was outside the Performance Center again, as evidenced by a live stream he posted on Facebook.

Per Middleton, Montalvo spoke with WWE Superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. A nearby police officer told Montalvo to "make common sense decisions."

At one point, Montalvo said, "Who wants to see me debut on Monday Night Raw? Who wants to see me never go back to jail for this wrestling dream? You know I deserve it."

The WWE Performance Center was previously used primarily to train up-and-coming wrestlers and get them ready to debut on NXT or the main roster, but it has essentially become the hub of WWE's operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

With WWE unable to travel and hold events with fans in attendance, almost every episode of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, plus every pay-per-view since March, has emanated from the Performance Center.