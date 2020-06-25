2020 MLB Stat Leader Projections For Unprecedented 60-Game Season

0 of 10

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Baseball is driven by statistics, whether it's played in a 162-game season or 60-game season.

That said, the statistical leaderboards are going to look decidedly different when the abridged 2020 MLB season comes to a close.

Teams had each played roughly 60 games last June 4.

Cody Bellinger led the majors with a .374 batting average, and his 20 home runs were second only to Christian Yelich's 22.

On the pitching side, Hyun-Jin Ryu (1.35) and Jake Odorizzi (1.96) led their respective leagues in ERA. Max Scherzer (117) and Gerrit Cole (116) were two of four pitchers who had eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark.

That should give you an idea of the types of numbers that could top the leagues this year.

With that in mind, let's take a shot at predicting the American and National League leaders in batting average, home runs, ERA, strikeouts and WAR over the 60-game 2020 season.