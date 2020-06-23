Giants News: Super Bowl Hero David Tyree No Longer Member of NYG's Staff

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Super Bowl XLII hero David Tyree confirmed his departure from the New York Giants organization Monday after serving as director of player development since 2014.

Tyree, whose famous helmet catch helped spark the Giants to a 17-14 championship victory over the New England Patriots in 2008, confirmed the news to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

"I was honored to serve and impact the players for the past six years for the most iconic franchise in NFL history," he said. "I wish the Giants and Coach [Joe] Judge the best moving forward into the 2020 season. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my personal and professional growth along the way. Once a Giant always a Giant."

Dr. Lani Lawrence will take over as the team's head of player engagement/development while receiving support from assistant director of player engagement Ashley Lynn, outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per Raanan.

The report noted Tyree is shifting his focus to a Clean Juice shop he's opened in Morristown, New Jersey. The move comes after an offseason restructure of the front office and coaching staff.

Tyree was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in the 2003 NFL draft. He spent six years in New York but didn't catch another pass after his Super Bowl heroics. He missed the 2008 season with a knee injury and failed to make a reception across 10 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2009.

The 40-year-old New Jersey native finished his career with 54 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns across 83 regular-season appearances. His helmet catch against the Patriots was one of only four postseason receptions in eight games.

He earned a Pro Bowl appearance and First Team All-Pro selection in 2005 for his work on special teams.

Tyree played college football at Syracuse before being selected by the Giants.