Muhammad Wilkerson's Brother Hafeez A. Brown Charged with Murder in Shooting

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson warms up during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Former New York Jets defensive end Wilkerson is charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest in New York City. A police spokesman says Wilkerson was arraigned Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Manhattan Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Hafeez A. Brown, who is the older brother of former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joe Atmonavage and Katie Kausch of NJ.com and Suzanne Russell of the Bridgewater Courier News reported the news, noting a second man, George A. Bease, was also charged with second-degree possession of a firearm while in the course of committing a controlled dangerous substance offense.

Atmonavage noted Roobino Philemon was told to leave a birthday party in New Jersey and then Brown allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle Philemon was driving.

Philemon was later pronounced dead after he was transported to a trauma center.

The police executed a search warrant at the home where the birthday party was held, finding marijuana and two firearms and ammunition.

Wilkerson was a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Temple.

He played the first seven seasons of his career with the Jets and the 2018 campaign with the Packers. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

