NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Jason Kidd, Corey Brewer, More

The New York Knicks have been assembling a full list of head coaching candidates for next season for the last few weeks. That list now includes Jason Kidd.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the Knicks "plan to interview the future Hall of Famer in Kidd during their head-coaching search, league sources confirm."

Kidd is an assistant on Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it is not surprising to see he is once again a candidate for a top job.

It was not long ago Kidd was seen as an up-and-coming star in the coaching ranks.

The 47-year-old actually got his start in New York as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. In his first season (2013-14), Kidd led the Nets to the playoffs and won a first-round series. Later that summer, Kidd was traded from the Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks after he was denied leverage within Brooklyn's basketball operations department.

Things soured a bit in Milwaukee, however, as Kidd went 139-152 in three-plus seasons and was fired 45 games into the 2017-18 campaign.

But Kidd is still highly sought-after as a coach. The Lakers were insistent on adding him to their staff. Now, it would seem the Knicks are interested in a reunion. Kidd played the final season of his career with the Knicks, and Begley reported "one source familiar with Kidd's tenure says he'd welcome the opportunity to return to the Big Apple."

Begley also noted other teams believe Kidd is a "link" to Bucks star and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2021. However, as Bleacher Report's Howard Beck detailed in 2018, Antetokounmpo's relationship with Kidd soured prior to his firing. Hiring a coach to attract one marquee player would seem to entail plenty of risk.

In any case, the Knicks appear to be doing their due diligence with respect to the large and diverse candidate pool they have concocted. Kidd is likely to get a long, hard look before any decision is made.

Corey Brewer, Anthony Tolliver Expected to Sign Deals

The NBA created a one-week transaction window for teams around the league to make signings and address waivers ahead of the scheduled restart in Orlando. It appears the window is already being put to good use.

Corey Brewer and Anthony Tolliver are both expected to reach deals within the timeframe.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Brewer will sign with the Sacramento Kings after receiving "multiple potential offers."

Brewer has yet to play this season but clearly has generated enough interest to have his own market. The 34-year-old should give the Kings added depth and length on the wing as they look to make a playoff push.

Tolliver, meanwhile, is reportedly headed back to Memphis, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The 35-year-old had been finishing out a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies prior to the suspension of play, and it appears the team would like to retain his services. Tolliver has spent time with three teams this season, but he is a physical presence who can step out and shoot from the perimeter.

There are sure to more moves to follow throughout the week, especially given the likes of Davis Bertans and Trevor Ariza will reportedly not take part in the restart. Veterans akin to Brewer and Tolliver might be the kind of players front offices target the most.