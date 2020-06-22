Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for WWE Championship Set for Extreme Rules

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

For a brief time, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre fought on the same side. Now, they'll be crossing paths at Extreme Rules.

Ziggler challenged McIntyre for a shot at the WWE Championship, and The Scottish Psychopath accepted Monday night on Raw.

For 49 days across September and October 2018, Ziggler and McIntyre were the Raw tag team champions. It was part of McIntyre's reintroduction to the main roster following his NXT run.

Calling back to that history at least provides something to drive the current storyline. Inserting Ziggler into a world title bout underscores one issue with WWE at the moment, though.

The Showoff was a member of SmackDown, where he most recently feuded with Otis. n his last televised match, he teamed with The Miz and John Morrison in a loss to Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery.

Now, he's poised to wrestle for one of WWE's prizes simply because he asked for it.

It makes sense if the promotion wants to hold back some opponents for McIntyre until a point where the COVID-19 pandemic will diminish enough to allow for fans in the arenas. Big matches simply don't feel the same without a large audience reacting to what's happening in the ring.

The least the Raw creative team could have done, though, was have Ziggler prove himself through some sort of No. 1 Contender's mechanism.

A championship is devalued when challengers do next to nothing to earn the opportunity to win it.