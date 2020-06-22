Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for WWE Championship Set for Extreme Rules

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Drew McIntyre during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

For a brief time, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre fought on the same side. Now, they'll be crossing paths at Extreme Rules.

Ziggler challenged McIntyre for a shot at the WWE Championship, and The Scottish Psychopath accepted Monday night on Raw.

For 49 days across September and October 2018, Ziggler and McIntyre were the Raw tag team champions. It was part of McIntyre's reintroduction to the main roster following his NXT run.

Calling back to that history at least provides something to drive the current storyline. Inserting Ziggler into a world title bout underscores one issue with WWE at the moment, though.

The Showoff was a member of SmackDown, where he most recently feuded with Otis. n his last televised match, he teamed with The Miz and John Morrison in a loss to Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery.

Now, he's poised to wrestle for one of WWE's prizes simply because he asked for it.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

It makes sense if the promotion wants to hold back some opponents for McIntyre until a point where the COVID-19 pandemic will diminish enough to allow for fans in the arenas. Big matches simply don't feel the same without a large audience reacting to what's happening in the ring.

The least the Raw creative team could have done, though, was have Ziggler prove himself through some sort of No. 1 Contender's mechanism.

A championship is devalued when challengers do next to nothing to earn the opportunity to win it.

Related

    Raw Results, Grades and Reaction

    Catch up on all the action from tonight ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Raw Results, Grades and Reaction

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    ∙Y2J talks WWE return ∙Styles tweets about Undertaker ∙Ryback talks Nexus reunion 📲Full breakdown inside

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: WWE Backstage Is Likely Done for Good

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: WWE Backstage Is Likely Done for Good

    Paul Davis
    via Wrestling News

    Guevara Suspended Over 2016 Rape Comment About Sasha Banks

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Guevara Suspended Over 2016 Rape Comment About Sasha Banks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report