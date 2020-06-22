NASCAR at Talladega 2020 Results: Ryan Blaney Edges Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in OT

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney was victorious in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

Blaney held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Aric Almirola in overtime to claim his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season. Mere feet separated Blaney and Stenhouse Jr. as they crossed the finish line, while Almirola's rear bumper was the first piece of the No. 10 car to hit the line as he spun out on the inside of the track.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.