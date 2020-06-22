NASCAR at Talladega 2020 Results: Ryan Blaney Edges Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in OT

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - JUNE 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, races Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 NOS Energy Drink Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney was victorious in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

Blaney held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Aric Almirola in overtime to claim his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season. Mere feet separated Blaney and Stenhouse Jr. as they crossed the finish line, while Almirola's rear bumper was the first piece of the No. 10 car to hit the line as he spun out on the inside of the track. 

   

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

